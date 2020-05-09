Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,295 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $123,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 314,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

