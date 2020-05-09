Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,994 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.52% of Welltower worth $97,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 6,719,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

