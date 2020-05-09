Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,085 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 3.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Novartis worth $203,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

