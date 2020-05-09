Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 741,137 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of Telefonica Brasil worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 951,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 601,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,711,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 143,735 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 1,781,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.