Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,554,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

