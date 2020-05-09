Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,578 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,858,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

