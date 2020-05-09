Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,050 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 944.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,755. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

