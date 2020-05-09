Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $138.29 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,348 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $138,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,374,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

