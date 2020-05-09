Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,505 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

