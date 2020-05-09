Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $4.43 Million Stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.68% of Qiwi worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

QIWI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 160,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.27. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Qiwi’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

