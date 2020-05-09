Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $50.47 Million Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,083 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $50,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 291,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,069. The company has a market cap of $316.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.