Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $59.39 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,017 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $97.34. 1,100,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

