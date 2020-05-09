Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $95.97 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $95,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,884 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,080,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

