Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,020 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $77,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 2,662,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.