Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

