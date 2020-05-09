Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,926 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Kimberly Clark worth $104,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

