Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.