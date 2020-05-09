Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Makes New $70.12 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.18% of General Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

GD stock traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $135.35. 2,916,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,169. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

