Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 159,995 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,995 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $84,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 5,960,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

