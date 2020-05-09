Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 473,228 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6,590.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,228 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 279,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,305,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.