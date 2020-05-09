Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 95,123 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,968,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,022,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.