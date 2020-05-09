Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,658,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,658,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.1% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

