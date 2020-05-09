Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,130 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,745.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 3,793,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,064. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

