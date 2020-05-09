Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 155,479 Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,479 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of BAE SYS PLC/S worth $38,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAESY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.64. 93,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several research firms recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

