Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 195,058 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,154,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,058 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $153,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 2,652,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UN. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

