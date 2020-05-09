Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 23,677 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.90. 5,771,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

