Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 254,382 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,382 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ABB by 545.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,519,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

