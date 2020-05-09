Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 36,161 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,161 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $84,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 690,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

