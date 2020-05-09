Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 94,538 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,538 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $95,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

