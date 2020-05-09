Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 98,875 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,875 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.2% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $129,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

