Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,985 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,540 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

