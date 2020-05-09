Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 137,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.