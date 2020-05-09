Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,822,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,191,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 622,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

