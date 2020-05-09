Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,799. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.