Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Trimmed by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $27.57. 6,857,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

