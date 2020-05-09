Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lessened by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. 540,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

