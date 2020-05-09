Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 11.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $490,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,513,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 894,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,438. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

