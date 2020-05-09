Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 492,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

