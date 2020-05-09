Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 912,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 598,161 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 1,735,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

