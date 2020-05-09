Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,814. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

