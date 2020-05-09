Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to $53.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

