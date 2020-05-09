Scotiabank Upgrades Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) to “Outperform”

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

