Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 12.4%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.27, approximately 732,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 278,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

