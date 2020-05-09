ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 11.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $387.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

