Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

