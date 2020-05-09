SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

