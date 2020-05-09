Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIE. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

FRA SIE traded up €4.02 ($4.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €88.33 ($102.71). The company had a trading volume of 4,559,752 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.99 and a 200 day moving average of €101.29. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

