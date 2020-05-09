Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SEMHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

