Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

