Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19.

