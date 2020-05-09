Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SEMHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.