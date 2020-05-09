Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SEMHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEMHF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

